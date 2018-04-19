Adorable film festivals devoted to cats and dogs are coming to Chicago

If you're a Chicago pet owner, you already know that your cats and dogs are stars—that's why you post so many photos and videos of them on your Instagram account. Later this month, you'll be able to see some felines and canines on the big screen at the Patio Theater, which is hosting touring versions of the NY Cat Film Festival and the NY Dog Film Festival. Instead of simply screening a montage of internet pet videos, each festival presents a program of short documentary, narrative and animated films that prominently feature our four-legged friends. Both festivals are curated by pet wellness expert Tracie Hotchner, who hosts the NPR program Dog Talk.

The NY Cat Film Festival comes to the Patio Theater on Saturday, April 28 with two different hour-long programs screening at noon and 1:30pm. Admission to each session is $10, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Winn Feline Foundation. Attendees will see a documentary about a professional cat groomer in New York City, a short about the American Museum of the House Cat in Sylva, NC and a profile of a woman who spins and knits cat hair into useful items.

The next day, Sunday, April 29, the NY Dog Film Festival will host screenings of two canine-focused film programs at noon and 1:45pm. A portion of proceeds from the $10 admission fee will benefit local dog rescue organization One Tail at a Time and well-behaved dogs are invited to accompany their owners to each screening. Shorts featured in the programs include the story of an Australian man who goes skateboarding with his Samoyed, a documentary about a disabled dog that uses a "wheelchair" and an animated tribute to canine loyalty.

Tickets to each film festival are on sale now via the Patio Theater's website—each would make a perfect prelude to another screening of Isle of Dogs.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.