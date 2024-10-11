All the Chicago Marathon 2024 street closures and traffic disruptions you need to know

The 46th edition of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon is this Sunday, October 13. More than 50,000 runners will be racing through the city streets, and whether you plan on being a spectator or not, there are plenty of road closures you need to be aware of. Keep reading to see the comprehensive list of streets that will be shut down, and for how long.

What roads will be closed for the 2024 Chicago Marathon?



Grant Park

Balbo Dr. from Colombus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr., 10am on 9/30 to 6am on 10/16

Jackson Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr., 10am on 10/9 to 6am on 10/14

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr., 4am on 10/10 to 3pm on 10/14

Columbus Dr. from Ida B. Wells Dr. to Balbo Dr., 4am on 10/10 to 3pm on 10/14

Columbus Dr. from Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd., 4am on 10/10 to 3pm on 10/14

Columbus Dr. from Monroe St. to Jackson Dr., 4am on 10/11 to 8pm on 10/13

Columbus Dr. from Jackson Dr. to Ida B. Wells Dr., 4am on 10/11 to 8pm on 10/13

Congress Plaza Dr. from Van Buren St. to Harrison St., 4am on 10/11 to 8pm on 10/13

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr., 4am on 10/11 to 8pm on 10/13

Columbus Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St., 6am on 10/12 to 2pm on 10/13

Roosevelt Rd. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr., 11am on 10/12 to 6pm on 10/13

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr., 4am to 10/12 to 2pm on 10/13

Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr., 4am on 10/12 to 3pm on 10/13

Marathon route (all closures on 10/13)

Columbus Dr. from race start to Grand Ave., 7am to 10am

Grand Ave. from Columbus Dr. to State St., 7am to 10am

State St. from Grand Ave. to Jackson Blvd., 7am to 10:30am

Jackson Blvd. from State St. to LaSalle St., 7am to 10:30am

LaSalle St. from Jackson Blvd. to Stockton Dr., 7am to 11:30am

Stockton Dr. from LaSalle Dr. to Fullerton Dr., 7am to 11:45am

Fullerton Dr. from Stockton Dr. to Cannon Dr., 7am to 11:45am

Cannon Dr. from Fullerton Dr. to Sheridan Rd., 7am to 11:45am

Sheridan Rd. from Diversey Pkwy. to Belmont Ave., 7am to 11:45am

Inner Lake Shore Dr. from Belmont Ave. to Sheridan Rd., 7am to noon

Sheridan Rd. from Inner Lake Shore Dr. to Broadway, 7am to noon

Broadway from Sheridan Rd. to Briar Pl., 7am to 12:15pm

Broadway from Briar Pl. to Diversey Pkwy., 7am to 12:30pm

Clark St. from Diversey Pkwy. to Fullerton Pkwy., 7am to 12:30pm

Clark St. from Fullerton Pkwy. to Webster Ave., 7am to 12:45pm

Webster Ave. from Clark St. to Sedgwick St., 7am to 12:45pm

Sedgwick St. from Webster Ave. to North Ave., 7am to 1pm

North Ave. from Sedgwick St. to Wells St., 7am to 1pm

Wells St. from North Ave. to Walton St., 7am to 1pm

Wells St. from Walton St. to Wacker Dr., 7am to 1:15pm

Wacker Dr. from Wells St. to Adams St., 7am to 1:15pm

Adams St. from Wacker Dr. to Damen Ave., 7am to 1:45pm

Damen Ave. from Adams St. to Jackson Blvd., 7am to 1:45pm

Jackson Blvd. from Damen Ave. to Halsted St., 7am to 2:15pm

Halsted St. from Jackson Blvd. to Taylor St., 7am to 2:30pm

Taylor St. from Halsted St. to Loomis St., 7am to 2:45pm

Loomis St. from Taylor St. to 18th St., 7am to 2:45pm

18th St. from Loomis St. to Halsted St., 7am to 3pm

Halsted St. from 18th St. to 21st St., 7am to 3:15pm

21st St. from Halsted St. to Canalport Ave., 7am to 3:15pm

Canalport Ave. from 21st St. to Cermak Rd., 7am to 3:15pm

Cermak Rd. from Canalport Ave. to Wentworth Ave., 7am to 3:30pm

Wentworth Ave. from Cermak Rd. to 26th St., 7am to 3:45pm

26th St. to Wentworth Ave. to Michigan Ave., 7am to 3:45pm

Michigan Ave. from 26th St. to 35th St., 7am to 4pm

35th St. from Michigan Ave. to Indiana Ave., 7am to 4pm

Indiana Ave. from 35th St. to 31st St., 7am to 4pm

31st St. from Indiana Ave. to Michigan Ave., 7am to 4:15pm

Michigan Ave. from 31st St. to Roosevelt Rd., 7am to 4:30pm

Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr., 7am to 6pm

What time does the Chicago Marathon start?

The marathon will have multiple waves, each with its own start time. The wheelchair marathon starts at 7:20am, followed by wave 1 at 7:30am. Wave 2 will begin at 8am, and wave 3 kicks off at 8:35am.

What is the Chicago Marathon route?

See the full course map here.

How can I watch the Chicago Marathon?

Spectators will be able to watch the marathon from any of the streets along the route, as well as from designated cheer zones. NBC 5 Chicago will also televise the race from 7-11am, and it can be streamed at nbcchicago.com.