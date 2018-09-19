  • News
An outdoor pop-up bar inside a corn maze is coming to Chicago in October

By Zach Long Posted: Wednesday September 19 2018, 11:40am

Corn field
Photograph: Pixabay

Chicagoans who want to visit a corn maze when fall arrives usually have to plan a trip to the suburbs, but that won't be this case this year. Block Club Chicago first reported that a two-acre pop-up experience called Jack's Pumpkin Nights will take over a vacant lot near Goose Island (1467 N Elston Ave) in October, bringing seasonal fun inside city limits.

The centerpiece of the pop-up experience will be “Chicago's largest corn maze,” where visitors can wind through the paths and search for a hidden beer and cider bar amid the stalks. Visitors will also be able to carve a pumpkin, play classic carnival games, sit around a bonfire and enjoy nightly entertainment in an environment that filled with opportunities for autumnal selfies. According to the pop-up's website, it will also feature three full-service bars, so you won't have to go far to find a beer or a cider.

Jack's Pumpkin Nights comes from the same team that created Frosty's Christmas Bar, a holiday pop-up bar (set to return in November) that decked out a space with twinkling lights and Christmas decor. The fall-themed project will be more family-friendly, welcoming parent and their kids to attend before 7:30pm each evening, when the alcohol begins flowing.

Tickets for Jack's Pumpkin Night are already on sale via the pop-up's website, with prices starting at $20. The experience will run from October 5 through November 3 and will be open Thursday through Sunday each week (with special daytime hours for Columbus Day on October 8).

Staff writer
By Zach Long 1075 Posts

Zach is the deputy editor of Time Out Chicago. He can write faster than George R.R. Martin. Follow him on Twitter @z_long.​

