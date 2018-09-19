An outdoor pop-up bar inside a corn maze is coming to Chicago in October

Chicagoans who want to visit a corn maze when fall arrives usually have to plan a trip to the suburbs, but that won't be this case this year. Block Club Chicago first reported that a two-acre pop-up experience called Jack's Pumpkin Nights will take over a vacant lot near Goose Island (1467 N Elston Ave) in October, bringing seasonal fun inside city limits.

The centerpiece of the pop-up experience will be “Chicago's largest corn maze,” where visitors can wind through the paths and search for a hidden beer and cider bar amid the stalks. Visitors will also be able to carve a pumpkin, play classic carnival games, sit around a bonfire and enjoy nightly entertainment in an environment that filled with opportunities for autumnal selfies. According to the pop-up's website, it will also feature three full-service bars, so you won't have to go far to find a beer or a cider.

Jack's Pumpkin Nights comes from the same team that created Frosty's Christmas Bar, a holiday pop-up bar (set to return in November) that decked out a space with twinkling lights and Christmas decor. The fall-themed project will be more family-friendly, welcoming parent and their kids to attend before 7:30pm each evening, when the alcohol begins flowing.

Tickets for Jack's Pumpkin Night are already on sale via the pop-up's website, with prices starting at $20. The experience will run from October 5 through November 3 and will be open Thursday through Sunday each week (with special daytime hours for Columbus Day on October 8).

