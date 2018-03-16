Apple is hosting its latest product launch event at a Chicago high school

Apple usually hosts its flashy product launch event on its campus in Cupertino, California, inviting journalists from around the world to learn about its latest innovations. On March 27, Apple will break with tradition and welcome tech writers to a high school in Chicago, where the company will be revealing some "creative new ideas for teachers and students."

According to Quartz, journalists have received an invitation to an Apple event at Lane Tech College Prep High School, where the company is expected to make an announcement about educational products. The report goes on to speculate that the event will be used to reveal Apple's latest MacBook laptops (an update to the relatively affordable MacBook Air product line) or a new line of iPads tailored to the needs of educators and students.

Whatever Apple announces, you'll have to follow along via Twitter or a live stream if you weren't lucky enough to get invited—the event at Lane Tech is private and won't be open to the general public.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.