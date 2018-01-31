Au Cheval teams with NYC favorite Katz’s Delicatessen on limited-edition burger

Two of the nation’s most beloved restaurants are joining forces to create what’s sure to be a coma-inducing burger to end all burgers. Chicago darling Au Cheval and New York legend Katz’s Delicatessen will reveal the CAB burger on February 15 and 16. The limited-edition patty—which is topped with Katz’s pastrami, sharp American cheese, minced red onion, kosher-style dill pickles and creamy Dijonnaise—will only be available at Au Cheval in the West Loop.

The unlikely collaboration is part of the Jewish deli’s “Pass the Pastrami” series, which is designed to promote Katz’s nationwide shipping service. If you can’t bring yourself to wait in line for the exclusive two-day release, there’s an “easy-to-replicate recipe for the home cook to prepare,” according to the release. We’re very interested in getting our hands on Au Cheval’s meaty secrets, but first, let’s take a look at what’ll be topping America’s favorite burger.

Courtesy Katz's Deli

Courtesy Katz's Deli

