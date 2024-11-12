Beloved Italian restaurant Balena is popping up in Chicago early next year

Just a few weeks after we published a piece about the 23 local businesses that Chicagoans wish they could bring back from the dead, Boka Restaurant Group reached out to reveal its intentions of running a Balena pop-up—one of the very eateries mentioned in the story—from January 19, 2025 through January 26, 2025 at the Wellsley (504 N. Wells Street). Forgive us for thinking that we might have had something to do with the welcome development (we did not).

The Italian concept was a fan favorite in Lincoln Park before a 2017 fire that caused extensive damage to the space forced Boka shut down the location.

“We’re honored to bring Balena back for this limited-time event,” says Kevin Boehm, co-CEO of Boka Restaurant Group, in an official statement. “Balena holds a very special place in the hearts of Chicagoans, and this pop-up gives us a chance to celebrate its memory and share the dishes that made it such a memorable part of Chicago’s culinary landscape.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Boka Restaurant Group

According to an official press release, the temporary iteration of Balena will feature a menu filled with iconic dishes that Chicagoans still talk about today (who can forget the tagliolini nero?). Among the standouts that will be served are the kale tonnato Caesar salad, the grilled hanger steak with salsa verde and, of course, the delicious tiramisu.

Price-wise, the five-course, family-style meal will cost $95 per person. Optional wine, cocktail and non-alcoholic beverage pairings will also be available, as well as a truffle supplement.

You can already book your reservation on OpenTable right here and, given the popularity of Balena, we suggest you snag a table ASAP—you won't want to miss on this joyous culinary comeback.