Beyoncé and Jay-Z have announced a second show at Soldier Field

Did you miss out on tickets to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s show at Soldier Field on August 10? Couldn’t scrape together $350 to snag a seat on the field? We hear you—the Beyhive (and Jayhive?) swooped in when tickets went on sale yesterday and bought up nearly all of the best seats (though you can still find a few tickets, as long as you don’t mind the view from the nosebleeds).

Thankfully, you’ll get another chance to score some primo seats to Bey and Jay’s latest co-headlining tour. This morning, the power couple revealed a string of new dates on its OTR II stadium tour, including a second Soldier Field gig on August 11. Tickets for the second show will go on sale Monday, March 26 at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Yes, investing in a pair of Beyoncé and Jay-Z tickets will probably cost you a good chunk of next month’s rent, but that’s just the price you have to pay to see “Drunk in Love” performed by the couple who wrote the song.

