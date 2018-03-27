Big Star’s colossal Wrigleyville location will open next week

Fear not, hungry Cubs fans: Big Star’s second location will open in Wrigleyville on Monday, April 2—just a week before the Cubs’ home opener on Monday, April 9, as first reported by the Chicago Tribune. The wildly popular taco purveyor will debut its new 9,000-square-foot space inside Hotel Zachary at 3640 North Clark Street, situated just across the street from Wrigley Field.

Like its predecessor, the second iteration will have a taco takeout window and a sprawling outdoor patio (perfect for sipping margs come summer), the latter with room for 87. New to this location: a second floor for private events, more seating overall and ample performance space for live music. As we reported in January, the Wrigleyville restaurant will also offer longstanding menu favorites like tacos, guac and queso fundido. The only thing we hope this spot doesn’t inherit from the Wicker Park location? The hours-long wait list.

