Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez at Lollapalooza 2024: Set times and everything you need to know

After four days of live music across eight stages from a star-studded lineup, including Megan Thee Stallion, SZA and The Killers, Lollapalooza 2024 will come to a close on Sunday night with headlining sets from Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez. The rock trio of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will be the center of attention at the T-Mobile stage, while Martinez will perform at the other end of the summer music festival on the Bud Light stage. Whether you’re there in person or watching from home because you want to avoid the crowds and road closures, here’s everything you need to know.

When are Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez headlining Lollapalooza 2024?

Blink-182 and Martinez will take the stages at Grant Park on Sunday, August 4.

What time will Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez perform?

Blink-182 is scheduled to play at 8:45pm, while Martinez will start her set at 8:30pm. Both should perform until Lollapalooza’s 10pm curfew.

What songs will be in Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez’s setlists?

We won’t know for sure until they wrap up their sets, but we can offer some educated guesses. Blink-182 is currently in the middle of the One More Time Tour in support of its ninth album, One More Time…, but the band also headlined earlier this year at Lollapalooza Brazil, Lollapalooza Chile and Lollapalooza Argentina. During those shows, they played singles off their latest album, like “Edging” and “One More Time,” alongside their greatest hits, including “All the Small Things,” What’s My Age Again?” and “I Miss You.”

Martinez performed at Bonnaroo in June, giving us a hint of what her festival setlist may look like. She broke her set into a three-act narrative, which took audiences through her first three studio albums. It’s safe to say Martinez will likely play crowd favorites like “Soap,” “Pity Party,” “High School Sweethearts” and “Void.”

Can I stream their performances?

Yes! Hulu will be live streaming Lollapalooza on two channels all weekend and both acts are scheduled to have their sets broadcasted on Sunday. You can watch Blink-182 and Martinez starting at 10pm on channels 1 and 2 respectively. Check out our guide to live streaming Lollapalooza for the full schedule.

Who else is performing on Sunday?

While Blink-182 and Martinez are the headliners, other notable names that will play on Sunday include Zeds Dead, Ben Böhmer, Two Door Cinema Club, Cults, Conan Gray, Vince Staples and Dominic Fike.

Have Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez played at Lollapalooza before?

This will be Blink-182’s second time at Lollapalooza, having previously played here in 2017. The same goes for Martinez, who performed in 2016, albeit in a much earlier time slot.