Bobbi Brown is giving away free makeup at her Chicago store today

Legendary makeup artist Bobbi Brown is in town today—and she's giving out some free treats.

From 12:30pm to 2pm today, Chicagoans are invited to visit her Jones Road store at 1655 N. Damen Avenue, out in Wicker Park, where Brown will be celebrating the brand's fourth anniversary.

Launched as an independent company following the expiration of her Estée Lauder contract, Jones Road focuses on "inclusive" beauty products ideal for all skin types, tones and ages.

At today's event, attendees can expect product giveaways (yes, including the Mini Miracle balms that everyone seems to be talking about), special treats, music and more—all "within steps" of Brown herself, according to various social media posts.

As Chicagoans are well aware of, Brown has deep ties to the city: she grew up in Wilmette and still visits family in the area.

“It’s not only where I grew up. It’s also where I was first encouraged to pursue a career in makeup, which, over the last 40 years, has taken me across the US and all over the world,” the artist previously said in an official statement when announcing the opening of her area store. I’m excited to return to my Midwestern roots, see my family and friends here, and bring Jones Road to the Chicago area.”

But we won't waste your time: if you want to enjoy the activation, you're going to have to head there right now. What are you still waiting for? Free makeup products are up for grabs!