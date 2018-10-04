CBD-infused cocktails are on the menu at the latest Emporium pop-up bar

Emporium Popups happens be located next door to MOCA Modern Cannabis, a medical marijuana dispensary in Logan Square that's only accessible to individuals with Illinois medical cannabis cards. From October 5 through 7, Emporium Popups will welcome its neighbors into its space for Yes We Cann: A Cannabis Popup, which will feature lush green decor, cocktails crafted with legal cannabis derivatives and opportunities to learn more about medical marijuana.

Beginning at 4:20pm (naturally) on Friday, Emporium Popups will host a series of events that explore the Illinois cannabis industry, including presentations by MOCA that outline how to obtain an Illinois medical cannabis card (Saturday and Sunday at 1pm), a conversation about infusing food with cannabis (Friday at 5pm) and a panel that explores using marijuana to fight the opioid epidemic (Saturday at 3pm). You can find a complete list of panels and events on the Yes We Cann Facebook page.

Each evening at 8pm, Emporium will start mixing cocktails infused with the cannabis derivatives CBD, known for its relaxing properties, and terpenes, pungent oils that can have calming or energizing effects. The menu includes the OG & T, a classical gin and tonic made with mandarin orange CBD oil and a house-made terpene syrup, as well as a Pineapple Express daiquiri, which mixes Pineapple Express terpene syrup with fresh lemon.

Yes We Cann takes over the Emporium Popups space for just three days: Friday, October 5 from 4:20pm to 2am; Saturday, October 6 from 1pm to 3am; and Sunday, October 7 from 1pm to 2am.

