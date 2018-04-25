Chance the Rapper’s birthday bash raised thousands for his Social Works nonprofit

Over the weekend, Chance the Rapper marked his 25th birthday with a celebration at River North club LiqrBox that raised money for his local nonprofit organization Social Works. Tickets to the event ranged from $100 for general-admission access to $10,000 for a table (with bottle service, of course), and if the photos from the evening are any indication, plenty of people were willing to pony up the cash to party with the Chicago hip-hop star.

LiqrBox employees sported Chance's signature headwear and presented the rapper with a Social Works-themed cake, which was impressive but not quite as mind-blowing as the Harold's Chicken cake that Alliance Bakery made for Chance last year. The evening was capped off by a surprise appearance from Soulja Boy, who performed for Chance and the party's attendees.

The most important moment of the party came at the end of the night, when Chance was presented with $90,000 (via an oversized check) that will be donated to Social Works. The Chicago nonprofit is hard at work putting the money it has raised over the past year to work, most recently unveiling a new media arts lab at Community Links High School in Little Village, which features new computers, software and printers funded by contributions from Chance and the Chicago Bulls.

INTRODUCING THE BRAND NEW @comlinkshs "CHANCE MEDIA ARTS LAB"🖼🎨🖌



This past month, New Chance School, Spry Community Links HS (@comlinkshs) opened its doors to their new media arts lab, made possible by the million dollar contributions of @chancetherapper & @chicagobulls! pic.twitter.com/TOtEJh8UXQ — SocialWorks (@SocialWorks_Chi) April 24, 2018

Check out photos of the crowd, the cake and the check at Chance the Rapper's birthday celebration.

Photograph: Hank Pearl

Photograph: Hank Pearl

Photograph: Hank Pearl

Photograph: Hank Pearl

Photograph: Hank Pearl

Photograph: Hank Pearl

