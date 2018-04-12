Chance the Rapper is celebrating his 25th birthday and you’re invited

With three Grammys, millions of dollars raised for Chicago Public Schools and a headlining set at Lollapalooza under his belt, Chance the Rapper has a lot to be proud of as he turns 25 years old next week. The hip-hop superstar will officially celebrate his birthday on April 16, but—just like he did last year—he's throwing a ticketed party in Chicago to celebrate the occasion with his fans and raise money for his nonprofit organization, Social Works.

This year's edition of Chance the Birthday will take place on April 21 at new River North nightclub LiqrBox, a three-story space known for its gourmet pizza rolls and cocktails served in adult juice boxes. The party runs from 10pm to 1am and will feature an appearance from Chance as well as a lineup of special guests, DJs and live performances (last year, Ludacris and T-Pain showed up to the rapper's birthday bash at Studio Paris).

Tickets to the celebration are on sale now and they don't come cheap: $100 will get you into the first floor of the venue with access to an open bar and passed appetizers, while a $250 VIP ticket will allow you to hang out on the more exclusive second floor. Tables at the party are being sold for $2,000–$10,000 and include admission for multiple guests, bottle service and access to both floors of the party. According to a release, "100% of the proceeds from LiqrBox [will be] going back to the Chicago community, through SocialWorks."

While there's sure to be endless speculation about who will show up to Chance's birthday party (last night, the rapper hosted an early celebration in Los Angeles that was attended by members of Migos), we're more interested in seeing if he's able to top the amazing Harold's Chicken-themed birthday cake he had last year in Chicago.

