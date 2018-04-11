Check out photos of giant Chinese lanterns at the Dragon Lights Festival at Soldier Field

If you’ve driven by Soldier Field lately, you’ve probably noticed some gigantic illuminated objects in the stadium’s south parking lot. The stretch of pavement near the lake is currently hosting the Dragon Lights Festival, a touring event that installs more than 40 handcrafted Chinese lanterns in cities across the U.S. and makes them glow with hundreds of LED lights.

Visitors to the Dragon Lights Festival can snap a photo with lanterns that depict a 200-foot-long dragon, a giant whale, a sea turtle or an adorable wall of pandas. The lanterns aren't the only attraction at the festival, which also features nightly performances from acrobats, musicians and dancers. A demonstration area allows guests to learn more about Chinese knot tying, glass bottle painting, clay-making and calligraphy.

While you can admire some of the lanterns from afar (they’re visible from Lake Shore Drive), you’ll need to snag a ticket to get a closer look at the creations on display at the Dragon Lights Festival. Admission is $20 for adults and $13 for kids ages 4–14. The festival is open seven days a week from 5:30 to 10pm (and until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays). The exhibition will remain in Soldier Field’s South Parking Lot until May 6.

Take a peek at the gigantic, glowing creations by scrolling through some beautiful photos from the Chicago debut of the Dragon Lights Festival.

Photograph: Travis Schoening/Tianyu Arts & Culture

