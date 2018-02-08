Chicago could get up to 10 inches of snow tonight and tomorrow

We haven't exactly gotten off “easy” with the temperatures this winter, but it looks like we’re finally getting slammed with a blizzard. The National Weather Service is forecasting nearly a foot of snow in the Chicago area tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Dubbed Winter Storm Mateo (because, apparently, every storm has a name now), the blizzard is projected to stretch over 2,000 miles, from Montana to Maine, between Thursday and Friday. Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana will see the brunt of it on Thursday evening and Friday morning. A winter storm warning is officially in effect from Thursday, February 8 at 6pm to Friday, February 9 at 9pm. At that point, the storm will continue moving west into upstate New York and New England.

Overall, meteorologists predict anywhere from 5–10 inches of snow in the region, stretching from McHenry County down to Valparaiso, Indiana. The I-80 corridor just south of the city is predicted to receive the highest amount of precipitation around Chicago; Milwaukee, Detroit and upstate New York are likely to see lots of snow, too.

Given the storm’s timing, the National Weather Service projects gnarly commutes tomorrow, stating that travel will be, “very difficult to impossible at times, including during the morning commute on Friday.” They also recommend keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle if you do need to travel.

If you find yourself at home with a snow day tomorrow, may we suggest these 100 fantastic movies streaming on Netflix right now? In any case, stay safe, and don’t forget to generously tip your meal delivery folks!

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.