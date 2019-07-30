The 51 best movies on Netflix right now

Director: Sergio Leone

Cast: Robert De Niro, James Woods, Elizabeth McGovern

Studio philistines chopped nearly an hour and a half from Sergio Leone’s byzantine Jewish gangster saga—starring Robert De Niro and a coiled, vicious James Woods—for its American release; fortunately, the version the director intended is now available and is recognized as the classic that it is. As you may have guessed from that title, Quentin Tarantino worships at the altar of Leone.

Watch if you liked: The Godfather