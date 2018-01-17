Chicago will finally get its first Culver’s location on Tuesday

Chicago, the wait is (almost) over. Soon you'll be able to enjoy ButterBurgers, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custard within city limits. On Tuesday, January 23, Culver's will open its first Chicago location at 3357 South King Drive in Bronzeville, as first reported by RedEye. The 4,300-square-foot restaurant will be located inside the Lake Meadows Market retail center and is expected to create more than 65 jobs for the community.

If you've been keeping tabs on Culver's journey to the city of Chicago, you know it's been a long, arduous process. In 2015, the franchise's plans to build in Wrigleyville were delayed. In 2016, there were well-founded rumors that Portage Park would host the city's first location. Though fans of the food chain can drive to Berwyn, Franklin Park, Rosemont and other surrounding 'burbs to get their ButterBurger fix, next week's opening marks a huge milestone for fast food enthusiasts.

The city is rolling out the red carpet for Culver's with a private ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9am on opening day, Tuesday, January 23. Don't worry—ButterBurgers and milkshakes will be available starting at 10am so that Chicagoans don't have to wait until lunchtime to finally indulge.

