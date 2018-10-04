Chicago’s Lost Lake named one of the World’s 50 Best Bars

The good times keep rolling for Logan Square's Lost Lake: The tiki bar just nabbed a spot on the list of the World's 50 Best Bars. The decade-old list is compiled by William Reed Business Media (the same group that names the World's 50 Best Restaurants) and ranks bars based on votes from more than 500 "drinks experts" around the world. Lost Lake rounds out the list in 50th place, with the judges noting that the bar's talented staff "brings education into the guest’s world with extensive knowledge of rum from all over the globe."

The award is just one of the recent accolades bestowed upon the Logan Square watering hole, which is helmed by Shelby Allison and Paul McGee. Earlier this year, Lost Lake was not only named Bar of the Year at Time Out Chicago's 2018 Bar Awards, it also snagged the prestigious title of best cocktail bar in the country at Tales of the Cocktail's Annual Spirited Awards.

It's worth noting that Lost Lake is the only Chicago bar on the top-50 list this year. The Aviary, which previously landed at No. 41 in 2017, has been moved to a continuation of the list and sits in the 83rd spot (still, not too shabby). We'll raise a daiquiri to that.