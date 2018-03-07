City Winery’s heated domes return to the Riverwalk this month

Spring is on the horizon, but for now, it's still too cold to enjoy Chicago's best patios and rooftops. Your next best option? Rent a River Dome at City Winery and pretend you're outside drinking with your friends on a balmy summer evening. The Riverwalk wine bar will offer the heated environs from March 20 through May 6, and reservations are available now via OpenTable.

Domes can be rented for two-and-a-half-hour sessions at $85 per person, which includes a $60 food and beverage minimum. The futuristic bubbles come in two sizes—small fits two to eight, large fits 14—and are equipped with speakers, a heater and seating. If getting tipsy inside a plastic bubble isn't your cup of tea, you can always opt to brave the cold and enjoy the bar's spring menu al fresco along the river.

City Winery's Riverfront location will also make a quick pre-season appearance starting at 9am on Saturday, March 17, allowing spectators an unparalleled vantage point for the dyeing of the Chicago River. Whatever you do, just don't get too close to the river's edge after a few glasses of rosé.