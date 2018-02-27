David Cross, Chris Gethard and Casey Wilson top this year’s Onion Comedy and Arts Festival

It’s no surprise that Chicago’s own satire juggernaut throws one of the best comedy festivals in town. The Onion Comedy and Arts Festival (known for its first four years as the 26th Annual Comedy Festival, to great confusion) just announced the lineup for this year’s fest, and managed to do so without painting a mural of it. The festival will take place from May 30 to June 3, 2018 at venues across town including Lincoln Hall, the Hideout and Thalia Hall. If you’re a comedy fan in Chicago, this weekend is always an exciting one in the city.

Despite David Cross’s recent controversial takes and allegations of racist comments, the Arrested Development alum tops the festival lineup with a solo show at the Chicago Theatre on June 1. His longtime comedy partner and Mr. Show (and The Post) co-star Bob Odenkirk performs the following night with “friends;” we’re going to make the educated assumption that Bob and David will share the stage for a portion of that show. New York–based alternative comics Chris Gethard and Jo Firestone each bring their strange, insightful stand-up to town as well.

Interestingly, the lineup is fairly podcast heavy, with live recordings nearly every night. Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider’s pop-culture-centric Bitch Sesh returns after last year’s sold-out show, along with Earwolf’s popular Hollywood Handbook, and How Did This Get Made? with Jason Mantzoukas, Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael.

The fest includes a few local acts, though two of those are associated with Onion Inc. Current and former Onion staffers will discuss the satirical paper’s 30th anniversary, in a conversation moderated by The Best Show co-writer Tom Scharpling. Writers from its sister site ClickHole will perform live solo sketch and comedic PowerPoints, as they do at the Hideout each month. Another Hideout staple, Helltrap Nightmare, takes that stage for the fest as well.

Tickets for individual shows go on sale this Friday, March 2 at 10am. In the meantime, check out the full lineup here:

Wednesday, May 30

I Only Listen To The Mountain Goats Live, Thalia Hall, 8pm

Après Le Déluge: The Buddy Cole Monologues, Annoyance Theatre, 8pm

A Conversation with The Onion and Tom Scharpling, Lincoln Hall, 8pm

Thursday, May 31

Hollywood Handbook, UP! Comedy Club, 7pm

Après Le Déluge: The Buddy Cole Monologues, Annoyance Theatre, 8pm

ClickHole Live!, Lincoln Hall, 9pm

Friday, June 1

Bitch Sesh Live!, Athenaeum Theatre, 7pm

David Cross, Chicago Theatre, 8pm

Après Le Déluge: The Buddy Cole Monologues, Annoyance Theatre, 10pm

Saturday, June 2

Judge John Hodgman, Thalia Hall, 7pm

Jo Firestone, The Hideout, 7pm

Bob Odenkirk & Friends, UP! Comedy Club, 9pm

How Did This Get Made?, Athenaeum Theatre, 10pm

Après Le Déluge: The Buddy Cole Monologues, Annoyance Theatre, 10pm

Helltrap Nightmare, The Hideout, 10pm

Sunday, June 3

Chris Gethard, UP! Comedy Club, 7pm and 9:30pm

Après Le Déluge: The Buddy Cole Monologues, Annoyance Theatre, 8pm

