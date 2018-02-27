Tame Impala, DRAM and Raphael Saadiq top the Pitchfork Music Festival lineup

You'd think that Pitchfork Music Festival would have learned its lesson after the negative reaction that met its protracted lineup announcements last year, which entailed a live stream of the fest's headliners (and later, the rest of the bill) being painted, letter-by-letter, on a corner of Soho House. But the event's organizers seem to be stalwart fans of the methodical reveal, as the disclosure of this year's lineup is once again being hand-painted on the facade of a building—this time, on the front of Wicker Park cocktail bar Violet Hour.

Pitchfork presented a live stream of local painter Shelby Rodeffer at work on the mural, revealing the names of 14 acts who will be performing in Union Park from July 20 to 22. Australian psych-rock outfit Tame Impala was the first band to have its name painted on the wall, and were later confirmed to be one of the festival's headlining acts. Other notable performers include “Broccoli” rapper DRAM, R&B singer-songwriter (and recent Solange collaborator) Raphael Saadiq and recently-reunited experimental rock collective This Is Not This Heat.

Take a look at the current list of confirmed Pitchfork Music Festival 2018 acts below, and look forward to another update (hopefully one that doesn't involve a 2+ hour live stream) in the coming weeks.

Tame Impala

DRAM

Raphael Saadiq

This is Not This Heat

(Sandy) Alex G

Japandroids

Kelela

Julian Baker

Ravyn Lenae

Kelly Lee Owens

Melkbelly

Lucy Dacus

Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society

Irreversible Entanglements

Photograph: Courtesy Pitchfork Music Festival

