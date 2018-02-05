Divvy wants to give you a medal for biking in freezing winter weather

When snow blankets the streets and temperatures plunge, hopping on a Divvy bike usually isn't the transportation option of choice. With that in mind, the bike-share service is attempting to encourage more Chicagoans to plow through the slush on a bright blue set of wheels.

Today Divvy is launching its "Winter Medalist" challenge, which will reward members who brave the cold with bragging rights and some virtual hardware. Any Divvy member who hops on a bike between today and March 4 will get a bronze medal, members who take five rides will get a silver medal and anyone who pedals 10 or more times will get win gold. While digital medals aren't much of a prize, Divvy has promised that all riders who earn a gold medal will be invited to a victory party on Thursday, March 8.

Divvy is also celebrating the season by releasing a one-of-a-kind gold bike into its system. Riders who take a picture of the bike and share it using the #DIVVYGOLD hashtag will be entered into a drawing to win prizes like single-ride passes and Divvy gear.

Divvy member or not, you can still take advantage of the service's new pricing structure (which allows for longer rides) and carve through some fresh powder atop a bike this month. And even if you don't earn one of Divvy's virtual medals, we think that everyone tough enough to pedal along Chicago's salt-caked streets deserves an award. Maybe a spicy cocktail?

