Eat raw cookie dough by the scoop at this new Chicago shop

Attention, rule-breaking Chicagoans: There's a new, guilt-free way to enjoy raw cookie dough. As first reported by Eater Chicago, Scooped Cookie Dough Bar is now open inside Water Tower Place, offering various flavors of safe-to-eat raw dough.

According to its website, the San Antonio import uses "fresh ingredients, pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour" to craft crave-worthy flavors like cake batter, coconut-chocolate, monster and oatmeal chocolate chip. The original location also pushes seasonal options like Lucky Charms, rocky road and cookie monster, though there's no word yet on what special flavors could grace the Chicago shop. Just like an ice cream shop, Scooped serves globes of dough showered in sprinkles, cookies and nuts in small dishes.

Though we're still not sure about the exact science behind what makes edible cookie dough... edible, the fad is going strong in New York, making this a delicious trend you'll have to try to believe.

