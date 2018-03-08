Emporium’s latest pop-up bar celebrates the women of Chicago

March is National Women’s History Month, so the team at Emporium decided to honor the women making history in Chicago with—what else?—a pop-up bar. In collaboration with local DJ duo GRLS and female creative community Cliché Collectiv, Emporium has transformed its Logan Square pop-up space into the Dollhouse and is hosting a series of events and programming that highlights the work of creative women of color in the city. Plus, a portion of the proceeds from events and cocktail sales benefits local organizations Gyrls In The Hood, Mujeras Latinas En Accion, Chicago Period Project and Cliché Collectiv.

Inspired by vintage dollhouses, Emporium built a pink house and a garden (complete with a table where you can sit down for a drink) inside the bar. The Dollhouse’s menu features cocktails created by Chicago women bartenders and a selection of beers from Metropolitan, Pipeworks and Hopewell (breweries with women partners and/or brewers).

The pop-up features a packed schedule of programming, including screenings of movies and web series each Wednesday, conversations with prominent Chicago women, a book club devoted to discussing Valerie Solanas’s SCUM Manifesto and a weekly Saturday night DJ set from collaborators GRLS. The Dollhouse will offer a chance for visitors to meet members from the local organizations involved with the pop-up on Sunday, March 18 from 4 to 7pm.

The Dollhouse opens at 6pm Wednesday through Sunday and will remain in Emporium’s pop-up space until March 31. Check out a calendar of events below and find more details on the pop-up bar’s website

Photograph: Courtesy Emporium

Photograph: Courtesy Emporium

Photograph: Courtesy Emporium

