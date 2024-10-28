Everything you need to know about voting in the 2024 general election in Chicago

The 2024 general election is almost here and early voting is already underway. A lot of races will be decided as Illinois residents cast their ballots for the presidential election, as well as state representatives, senators, school board members and much more. To help make things as easy as possible, here’s everything you need to know about voting.
When is Election Day 2024?
Election Day is always the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. This year, it falls on November 5.
How do I register to vote in Illinois?
Voter registration deadlines have already passed, but residents can still register through “Grace Period” registration at all early voting sites up to and including the day of the election. Same-day voters will need to provide two forms of identification, including one with their current home address.
How can I vote by mail?
You can apply for a mail-in ballot here. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is October 31. Submitted ballots must be postmarked no later than November 5 or dropped into a designated dropbox by the end of Election Day.
Where can I vote early in Chicago?
Each ward will have an early voting site, and there will also be two additional downtown voting locations. You can find out which ward you live in here. Below is a list of all sites.
Ward 1: Goldblatts Building, 1615 W Chicago Ave
Ward 2: Near North Library, 310 W Division St
Ward 3: Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S State St
Ward 4: Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S Cottage Gr
Ward 5: South Side YMCA, 6330 S Stony Island Ave
Ward 6: Whitney Young Library, 415 E 79th St
Ward 7: Trumbull Park, 2400 E 105th St
Ward 8: Olive Harvey College, 10001 S Woodlawn Ave
Ward 9: Palmer Park, 201 E 111th St
Ward 10: Vodka-East Side Library, 3710 E 106th St
Ward 11: McGuane Park, 2901 S Poplar Ave
Ward 12: McKinley Park, 1915 W 35th St
Ward 13: Clearing Library, 6423 W 63rd Pl
Ward 14: Archer Heights Library, 5055 S Archer Ave
Ward 15: Brighton Park Community Campus, 4830 S Western Ave
Ward 16: Lindblom Park, 6054 S Damen Ave
Ward 17: Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S Racine Ave
Ward 18: Wrightwood Ashburn Library, 8530 S Kedzie Ave
Ward 19: Mount Greenwood Park, 3721 W 111th St
Ward 20: Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E 63rd St
Ward 21: West Pullman Library, 830 W 119th St
Ward 22: Toman Library, 2708 S Pulaski Rd
Ward 23: Hall-St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, 5157 S McVicker Ave
Ward 24: St. Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W Douglas Blvd
Ward 25: Rudy Lozano Library, 1805 S Loomis St
Ward 26: Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N Troy St
Ward 27: Union Park Fieldhouse, 1501 W Randolph St
Ward 28: West Side Learning Center, 4624 W Madison St
Ward 29: Amundsen Park, 6200 W Bloomingdale Ave
Ward 30: Kilbourn Park, 3501 N Kilbourn Ave
Ward 31: Portage Cragin Library, 5108 W Belmont Ave
Ward 32: Bucktown-Wicker Park Library, 1701 N Milwaukee Ave
Ward 33: American Indian Center, 3401 W Ainslie St
Ward 34: UIC Student Center East, 750 S Halsted St
Ward 35: Northeastern IL University El Centro, 3390 N Avondale Ave
Ward 36: West Belmont Library, 3104 N Narragansett Ave
Ward 37: West Chicago Library, 4856 W Chicago Ave
Ward 38: Hiawatha Park, 8029 W Forest Preserve Dr
Ward 39: North Park Village Admin Building, 5801 N Pulaski Rd
Ward 40: Budlong Woods Library, 5630 N Lincoln Ave
Ward 41: Roden Library, 6083 N Northwest Hwy
Ward 42: Maggie Daley Park Fieldhouse, 337 E Randolph St
Ward 43: Lincoln Park Library, 1150 W Fullerton Ave
Ward 44: Merlo Library, 644 W Belmont Ave
Ward 45: Kolping Society of Chicago, 5826 N Elston Ave
Ward 46: Truman College, 1145 W Wilson Ave
Ward 47: Welles Park, 2333 W Sunnyside Ave
Ward 48: Broadway Armory, 5917 N Broadway St
Ward 49: Willye B. White Park, 1610 W Howard St
Ward 50: Northtown Library, 6800 N Western Ave
Downtown: Chicago Board of Elections, 69 W Washington St, 6th Floor
Downtown: Supersite, 191 N Clark St
What are the early voting hours?
All ward voting sites will be open from 9am to 6pm Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm on Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.
The Supersite and Chicago Board of Elections site will be open from 9am to 7pm Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm on Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.
How can I vote on Election Day?
All of the early voting sites, with the exception of the Supersite and Chicago Board of Elections site, will also be open on Election Day from 6am to 7pm.