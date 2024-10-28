Everything you need to know about voting in the 2024 general election in Chicago

The 2024 general election is almost here and early voting is already underway. A lot of races will be decided as Illinois residents cast their ballots for the presidential election, as well as state representatives, senators, school board members and much more. To help make things as easy as possible, here’s everything you need to know about voting.

When is Election Day 2024?

Election Day is always the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. This year, it falls on November 5.

How do I register to vote in Illinois?

Voter registration deadlines have already passed, but residents can still register through “Grace Period” registration at all early voting sites up to and including the day of the election. Same-day voters will need to provide two forms of identification, including one with their current home address.

How can I vote by mail?

You can apply for a mail-in ballot here. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is October 31. Submitted ballots must be postmarked no later than November 5 or dropped into a designated dropbox by the end of Election Day.

Where can I vote early in Chicago?

Each ward will have an early voting site, and there will also be two additional downtown voting locations. You can find out which ward you live in here. Below is a list of all sites.

Ward 1: Goldblatts Building, 1615 W Chicago Ave

Ward 2: Near North Library, 310 W Division St

Ward 3: Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S State St

Ward 4: Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S Cottage Gr

Ward 5: South Side YMCA, 6330 S Stony Island Ave

Ward 6: Whitney Young Library, 415 E 79th St

Ward 7: Trumbull Park, 2400 E 105th St

Ward 8: Olive Harvey College, 10001 S Woodlawn Ave

Ward 9: Palmer Park, 201 E 111th St

Ward 10: Vodka-East Side Library, 3710 E 106th St

Ward 11: McGuane Park, 2901 S Poplar Ave

Ward 12: McKinley Park, 1915 W 35th St

Ward 13: Clearing Library, 6423 W 63rd Pl

Ward 14: Archer Heights Library, 5055 S Archer Ave

Ward 15: Brighton Park Community Campus, 4830 S Western Ave

Ward 16: Lindblom Park, 6054 S Damen Ave

Ward 17: Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S Racine Ave

Ward 18: Wrightwood Ashburn Library, 8530 S Kedzie Ave

Ward 19: Mount Greenwood Park, 3721 W 111th St

Ward 20: Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E 63rd St

Ward 21: West Pullman Library, 830 W 119th St

Ward 22: Toman Library, 2708 S Pulaski Rd

Ward 23: Hall-St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, 5157 S McVicker Ave

Ward 24: St. Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W Douglas Blvd

Ward 25: Rudy Lozano Library, 1805 S Loomis St

Ward 26: Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N Troy St

Ward 27: Union Park Fieldhouse, 1501 W Randolph St

Ward 28: West Side Learning Center, 4624 W Madison St

Ward 29: Amundsen Park, 6200 W Bloomingdale Ave

Ward 30: Kilbourn Park, 3501 N Kilbourn Ave

Ward 31: Portage Cragin Library, 5108 W Belmont Ave

Ward 32: Bucktown-Wicker Park Library, 1701 N Milwaukee Ave

Ward 33: American Indian Center, 3401 W Ainslie St

Ward 34: UIC Student Center East, 750 S Halsted St

Ward 35: Northeastern IL University El Centro, 3390 N Avondale Ave

Ward 36: West Belmont Library, 3104 N Narragansett Ave

Ward 37: West Chicago Library, 4856 W Chicago Ave

Ward 38: Hiawatha Park, 8029 W Forest Preserve Dr

Ward 39: North Park Village Admin Building, 5801 N Pulaski Rd

Ward 40: Budlong Woods Library, 5630 N Lincoln Ave

Ward 41: Roden Library, 6083 N Northwest Hwy

Ward 42: Maggie Daley Park Fieldhouse, 337 E Randolph St

Ward 43: Lincoln Park Library, 1150 W Fullerton Ave

Ward 44: Merlo Library, 644 W Belmont Ave

Ward 45: Kolping Society of Chicago, 5826 N Elston Ave

Ward 46: Truman College, 1145 W Wilson Ave

Ward 47: Welles Park, 2333 W Sunnyside Ave

Ward 48: Broadway Armory, 5917 N Broadway St

Ward 49: Willye B. White Park, 1610 W Howard St

Ward 50: Northtown Library, 6800 N Western Ave

Downtown: Chicago Board of Elections, 69 W Washington St, 6th Floor

Downtown: Supersite, 191 N Clark St

What are the early voting hours?

All ward voting sites will be open from 9am to 6pm Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm on Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The Supersite and Chicago Board of Elections site will be open from 9am to 7pm Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm on Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

How can I vote on Election Day?

All of the early voting sites, with the exception of the Supersite and Chicago Board of Elections site, will also be open on Election Day from 6am to 7pm.