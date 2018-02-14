Female and non-binary artists take the spotlight at Smart Bar’s monthlong Daphne series

It's no secret that the music industry at large is dominated by men (just take a look at a typical summer music festival lineup for proof), but the underrepresentation of female-identifying and non-binary artists is especially acute within the electronic music community. That's why, three years ago, Smart Bar talent buyers decided to found the Daphne series, devoting the entire month of March to showcasing DJs and producers who are not cis males.

While Smart Bar has traditionally been a place where diversity is reflected both in the types of acts being booked and the audiences that fill the club itself, Daphne serves an acknowledgment that there is still progress to be made. “The ultimate goal of the series, at least for me, is to render Daphne redundant because inclusivity and representation will be an everyday thing,” Smart Bar talent buyer Jason Garden said in a statement. “We’re getting there—I’m getting there—but, for now, Daphne endures.”

This year, the Daphne lineup features plenty of recognizable names, including local DJ Hiroko Yamamura, New York twin selectors Analog Soul and former Smart Bar talent buyer (and Daphne co-creator) the Black Madonna. Daphne programming also includes a series of free workshops, highlighting topics like the history of women in experimental electronic music, and a DJ workshop for female-identifying and non-binary music fans.

Thursday, March 1

Hiroko Yamamura + M. Sylvia

Free, 10pm.



Friday, March 2

Women in Experimental Electronic Composition from Past to Present

Free, 8pm.

Friday, March 2

Nkisi + Ariel Zetina + Imp Queen

$18, before midnight $15, advance $12, 10pm.

Saturday, March 3

Maayan Nidam + CCL

$20, before midnight $15, advance $12, 10pm.



Thursday, March 8

More than a Party: Rave Culture, Archaic Shamanism and States of Ecstacy with Eris Drew

Free, 8pm.

Thursday, March 8

Visceral Anatomy [LIVE] + Cultergeist + Goad Deimos + Jenna Max

Free, 10pm.

Friday, March 9

DJ Holographic + LA Spacer + Eva Young

$18, before midnight $15, advance $12, 10pm.

Saturday, March 10

Analog Soul + Mister Wallace [LIVE] + Audio Jack

$18, before midnight $15, advance $12, 10pm.

Friday, March 16

DJ Minx + DJ Heather + Samone

$18, before midnight $15, advance $12, 10pm.



Saturday, March 17

Volvox + Ciel + Juana

$20, before midnight $15, advance $13, 10pm.



Sunday, March 18

Honey Dijon + Michael Serafini + Garrett David

$20, before midnight $15, advance $13, 10pm.

Friday, March 23

Miss Kittin + Resom + Sassmouth

$20, advance $15, 10pm.

Saturday, March 24

Russell E.L. Butler [LIVE] + Eris Drew + Sold

$18, before midnight $15, advance $12, 10pm.

Thursday, March 29

Hijo Pródigo + Miss Twink USA + CDVR

$5, 10pm.



Friday, March 30

Walking and Falling: A DJ Workshop and Mentor Program for Women-Identifying and Non-Binary Music Enthusiasts

Free, 6:30pm.

Saturday, March 31

The Black Madonna

$20, advance $15, 10pm.

