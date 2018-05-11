Go your own way at a new Fleetwood Mac-themed pop-up bar

Fleetwood Mac (minus former lead guitarist Lindsey Buckingham) will stop by the United Center in October, but fans of the group's soaring vocal harmonies can pass the time at a new pop-up bar. The folks behind the recent The Shining-inspired Room 237 pop-up have put together another temporary concept, which is themed around Fleetwood singer Stevie Nicks's interest in witchcraft and the occult.

Rhiannon: The Fleetwood Mac Pop-Up is named after the group's 1975 ballad, which features Nicks singing about a Welsh goddess. The second floor of Ukrainian Village bar the Rookery has been recast as a witchy lounge, filled with crystals, prayer candles, skulls and tarot cards (which can be interpreted by the bar's resident reader, Ashley Klich).

The cocktail menu at Rhiannon is filled with references to the band's catalog, including a color-changing pisco concoction called Seven Wonders and a champagne cocktail named Crystal Visions that's mixed with edible glitter (also known as edible luster dust).

Opening tonight at the Rookery, the Rhiannon pop-up will welcome guests every Friday (9pm–2am), Saturday (9pm–3am) and Sunday (2–6pm) before it breaks the chain on Sunday, June 17.

Hum a few bars of "Gold Dust Woman" and take a look at some of the soft-rock cocktails the pop-up will be mixing up.

Photograph: Elizabeth Peterson

Photograph: Elizabeth Peterson

Photograph: Elizabeth Peterson

