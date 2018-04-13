Solemn Oath Brewery made an IPA with edible glitter for a ‘My Little Pony’ convention

Edible glitter has already made it into lattes at Werewolf Coffee Bar, so it was only a matter of time before the shimmering ingestible substance found its way into a beer. Naperville's Solemn Oath Brewery—best known for its Snaggletooth Bandana and Butterfly Flashmob IPAs—used "edible luster dust" to add bit of sparkle to its latest IPA.

Solemn Oath brewed the beer in collaboration with Whinny City Pony Con—a family-friendly convention for fans of the TV show My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic that takes place April 13–15 at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg. The convention is run by some regulars at Solemn Oath's Naperville taproom, so the brewery decided to support its friends by crafting a Pony-inspired ale.

The Whinny City Collaboration is an American India Pale Ale made with guava and edible luster dust that clocks in at 6.5 percent ABV. A limited number of 22-ounce bottles of the beer will be available at the Solemn Oath Brewery taproom in Naperville beginning at 4pm today (Friday, April 13) for $10. The glittering beverage is a taproom exclusive, which means you won't find it on the shelves at your local liquor store—hence the one-bottle-per-person limit. The beer is unfiltered and unpasteurized, so you'll need to keep your bottle cold and drink it fresh.

If you're attending the Whinny City Pony Con, Solemn Oath is hosting a ticketed tasting of the collaboration beer tonight from 5 to 6pm—tickets are available online.

Which Chicagoland brewery will be the next to experiment with edible glitter? We're hoping for a version of Three Floyds' Zombie Dust that features a pinch of luster dust.

