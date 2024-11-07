Here are all the Chicago stores and malls that will be open on Black Friday this year

The most popular holiday shopping day is just around the corner: Black Friday is happening at the end of the month this year, on November 29—and we're already working on our wish lists.

To help you on your quest to the perfect shopping experience, we hereby list all the Chicago stores and malls that will be open on Black Friday this year.

Let the money spending begin!

Chicago stores that will be open on Black Friday 2024

Costco

CVS

Dick's Sporting Goods

Home Depot

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Nordstrom

Target

TJ Maxx

Walmart

Walgreens

Chicago malls that will be open on Black Friday 2024