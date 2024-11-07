Here are all the Chicago stores and malls that will be open on Black Friday this year

The most popular holiday shopping day is just around the corner: Black Friday is happening at the end of the month this year, on November 29—and we're already working on our wish lists.
To help you on your quest to the perfect shopping experience, we hereby list all the Chicago stores and malls that will be open on Black Friday this year.
Let the money spending begin!
Chicago stores that will be open on Black Friday 2024
- Costco
- CVS
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Home Depot
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Nordstrom
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- Walmart
- Walgreens
Chicago malls that will be open on Black Friday 2024
- Block 37: 9am to 9pm
- Chicago Premium Outlet Mall Aurora: 6am to 9pm
- Chicago Ridge Mall: 9am to 9pm
- Fashion Outlets of Chicago Rosemont: 6am to 9pm
- Fox Valley Mall: 10am to 9pm
- Gurnee Mills: 6am to 9pm
- Hawthorn Vernon Hills: 8am to 9pm
- Orland Square: 6am to 9pm
- Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets: 6am to 9pm
- Water Tower Place: 9am to 8pm
- Westfield Old Orchard: 8am to 10pm
- Woodfield Mall: 6am to 9pm