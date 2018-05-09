  • News
Here’s the complete Millennium Park Summer Film Series lineup for 2018

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Wednesday May 9 2018, 8:55am

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

Summer can officially begin now that organizers have announced the complete lineup for this year's Millennium Park Summer Film Series. The downtown park will show free movies every Tuesday night starting next month. Things will kick off on June 5 with a screening of the classic 1988 dance comedy Hairspray. The series will close on August 21 with Slumdog Millionaire, the 2008 box-office hit about an 18-year-old who's accused of cheating when he's just one question away from winning 20 million rupees on an Indian game show.

Other highlights of the lineup include Groundhog Day (June 26), Get Out (July 24) a double feature of WALL-E and Crash (July 31) and Coco (August 14). This year's screenings are presented in collaboration with local independent film festivals like the Chicago Critics Film Festival and the Chicago Comedy Festival. It's worth noting, too, that Millennium Park will up security this year, with a bag check along the perimeter of the park. Don't fret: Guests can still bring outside food and alcohol into all of the Millennium Park Film Series screenings.

Take a look at the full schedule below. All films will begin at 6:30pm unless otherwise noted.

June 5Hairspray

June 12Mad Max: Fury Road

June 19Kinky Boots

June 26Groundhog Day

July 3High Fidelity

July 9 (11am): Iron Giant 

July 10Man on Wire 

July 17International Media Mixer

July 24Get Out 

July 31: Double feature, WALL-E and Crash 

August 7School of Rock 

August 14Coco 

August 21Slumdog Millionaire

Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

