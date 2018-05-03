Here’s the summer lineup for ROOF on theWit’s Movie Mondays

Chicago likes to do everything outdoors in the summer months—dining alfresco, drinking on patios, and even watching movies under the stars. We’re still waiting on Millennium Park and the Chicago Park District to announce their outdoor movie lineups for this summer, but the calendar is starting to fill in: The Music Box Theatre and Wrigley Field revealed their outdoor screening list last month, and now ROOF on theWit is here to scratch your rooftop movies itch with free screenings of recent box-office hits as well as ’80s and ’90s favorites.
ROOF’s Movie Mondays are open to everyone 21 and up, with no cover and complimentary popcorn. Movies start at 8:30pm, rain or shine (and since ROOF is semi-enclosed, weather is no issue). Here’s the agenda:
June 4: Black Panther
June 25: Pulp Fiction
July 2: Molly’s Game
July 23: Dirty Dancing
July 30: Ready Player One
August 13: Pretty Woman
August 20: Spider-Man: Homecoming
August 27: I, Tonya
September 10: The Blues Brothers
