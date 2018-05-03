Here’s the summer lineup for ROOF on theWit’s Movie Mondays

Chicago likes to do everything outdoors in the summer months—dining alfresco, drinking on patios, and even watching movies under the stars. We’re still waiting on Millennium Park and the Chicago Park District to announce their outdoor movie lineups for this summer, but the calendar is starting to fill in: The Music Box Theatre and Wrigley Field revealed their outdoor screening list last month, and now ROOF on theWit is here to scratch your rooftop movies itch with free screenings of recent box-office hits as well as ’80s and ’90s favorites.

ROOF’s Movie Mondays are open to everyone 21 and up, with no cover and complimentary popcorn. Movies start at 8:30pm, rain or shine (and since ROOF is semi-enclosed, weather is no issue). Here’s the agenda:

June 4: Black Panther

June 25: Pulp Fiction

July 2: Molly’s Game

July 23: Dirty Dancing

July 30: Ready Player One

August 13: Pretty Woman

August 20: Spider-Man: Homecoming

August 27: I, Tonya

September 10: The Blues Brothers

