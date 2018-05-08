House of Vans has unveiled its lineup of free summer concerts

Last summer, the newly opened House of Vans quickly became one of Chicago's favorite destinations for free summer concerts. This year, the West Loop warehouse venue will host another slate of shows, kicking off its Vans House Parties series on May 31 with a headlining performance from Chicago rapper Vic Mensa.

Other highlights of the Chicago House of Vans lineup include New York rapper Princess Nokia, Danish punk rockers Iceage and psychedelic R&B act Unknown Mortal Orchestra. The free concert series concludes on August 8 with the return of late-aughts indie-rock outfit Wolf Parade, who reunited (and played Thalia Hall) last year.

This year, the headlining act at each House of Vans show will choose an unsigned act to open the show, introducing audiences to some fresh new faces. Vic Mensa tapped Chicago emcee KAMI to open for him on May 31, rounding out a bill that will also feature San Francisco hip-hop collective the Pack.

If you happen to find yourself in New York this summer, the Brooklyn House of Vans outpost will be celebrating its final summer in the borough with a stacked lineup of free shows. You'll be able to see hip-hop (and YouTube) star Action Bronson, shoegaze legends Slowdive, Chicago punks Against Me! and moody indie rockers Interpol before the Greenpoint venue closes its doors for good.

Tickets to every show are free with an RSVP via the House of Vans website, though admission is first come, first served, so you'll need to line up early to ensure your spot. All shows begin at 8pm, so factor a bit of pre-show queueing into your schedule.

Take a look at the complete lineup of House of Vans Chicago and Brooklyn shows below.

House of Vans Chicago

May 31 - Vic Mensa, The Pack, KAMI (RSVP open now)

June 8 - Princess Nokia (RSVP open May 23)

June 21 - Iceage (RSVP open May 31)

July 12 - Dead Milkmen (RSVP open June 26)

July 27 - Unknown Mortal Orchestra (RSVP open July 12)

August 8 - Wolf Parade (RSVP open July 25)

House of Vans Brooklyn

June 14 - Action Bronson (RSVP open May 30)

June 30 - Slowdive (RSVP open June 13)

July 14 - Suicidal Tendencies (RSVP open June 27)

July 24 - Special Guest (TBA) (RSVP open July 11)

August 3 - Against Me! (RSVP open July 18)

August 10 - Pennywise (RSVP open July 26)

August 18 - Deerhunter (RSVP open July 27)

August 24 - Interpol (RSVP open August 15)

