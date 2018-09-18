Kanye West claims that he’s moving back to Chicago and “never leaving again”

Just last week, Kanye West was tweeting about his plans in Chicago—including opening an office for his Yeezy fashion brand and reopening the Avalon Regal Theater in South Chicago. After decamping to Los Angeles for several years. West has been spending more time in his hometown recently, working on a new album with Chance the Rapper and taking his family to tour his childhood home in South Shore.

West appeared onstage last night at Chance the Rapper's monthly Open Mike event at the Harold Washington Library Center, telling the crowd, “I'm moving back to Chicago, and I'm never leaving again.” The hip-hop star also revealed that the collaborative album he's working on with Chance is currently titled Good Ass Job—a reference to the opening track from Chance's Acid Rap album, “Good Ass Intro.”

West didn't offer up a timeline for his move or reveal whether his family will be accompanying him if he moves to Chicago. While it's tempting to take West at his word, it might be best to take his latest claim with a grain of salt—remember when he claimed that he wanted to teach a course at the Art Institute of Chicago, and a representative from the school told the Chicago Tribune that “there are no plans for him to do so”?

Watch a video of West's grand announcement below and try to imagine what it'd be like to be Kanye's neighbor.

@chancetherapper just brought out @kanyewest at @OpenMikeChicago and he announced he’s moving back to Chicago FOR GOOD 😭🔥🗣 pic.twitter.com/1H5Rt1ACLH — JAMESTYLERS (@JamesTylers) September 18, 2018

