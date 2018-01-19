  • News
Kim and Kanye named their third baby Chicago, because sure

By Grace Perry Posted: Friday January 19 2018, 1:29pm

Photograph: Courtesy G.O.O.D. Music

If you don’t know by now, we’re talking about Chi-(town) West.

Kim Kardashian West announced via Twitter this afternoon that their third child has been named after her husband Kanye’s hometown. Chicago West was born on January 15, 2018 at 12:47am, weighing 7lbs, 6oz. Kardashian’s follow-up tweet indicates that the couple will be nicknaming their little one “Chi.”

Chicago joins siblings North and Saint West as children of two of the world’s most famous figures. Two figures who, as it happens, keep surprising fans with their off-beat name selections.

Naturally, Twitter is abuzz with top-notch Chicago jokes:

The announcement has actually allowed Chicagoans to tell the world, once and for all, how “Chi” is actually pronounced:

It’s interesting that Kayne would pay tribute to his hometown in this fashion, considering the infrequency with which he actually spends time here these days. Though the rapper did, just a few months ago, pop into Harold’s for some world-class fried chicken.

No word on the middle name yet, but we’re thinking: Oprah, Dog, Bean, -Style Deep Dish, or Malört. (Let’s get real, Kim and Kanye have never had a shot of Malört.)

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 492 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

