Kim and Kanye named their third baby Chicago, because sure

If you don’t know by now, we’re talking about Chi-(town) West.

Kim Kardashian West announced via Twitter this afternoon that their third child has been named after her husband Kanye’s hometown. Chicago West was born on January 15, 2018 at 12:47am, weighing 7lbs, 6oz. Kardashian’s follow-up tweet indicates that the couple will be nicknaming their little one “Chi.”

Chicago joins siblings North and Saint West as children of two of the world’s most famous figures. Two figures who, as it happens, keep surprising fans with their off-beat name selections.

Naturally, Twitter is abuzz with top-notch Chicago jokes:

“My name is Chicago. Actually it’s Schaumburg but it’s easier to just go by Chicago.” — guy who cant use outlook (@trillballins) January 19, 2018

Chicago Bears est. 1920

Chicago West est. 2018 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 19, 2018

Chicago Fire

Chicago Justice

Chicago Med



Now get ready for Chicago West, premiering in January on NBC. pic.twitter.com/UTWFcJVSi8 — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 19, 2018

The announcement has actually allowed Chicagoans to tell the world, once and for all, how “Chi” is actually pronounced:

Chicago West might be the Blackest thing Kanye has done in about 5 years or so.



🗣And they will call her Chi PRONOUNCED (SHY) and not (CHAI) FYI! — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) January 19, 2018

It’s interesting that Kayne would pay tribute to his hometown in this fashion, considering the infrequency with which he actually spends time here these days. Though the rapper did, just a few months ago, pop into Harold’s for some world-class fried chicken.

No word on the middle name yet, but we’re thinking: Oprah, Dog, Bean, -Style Deep Dish, or Malört. (Let’s get real, Kim and Kanye have never had a shot of Malört.)

