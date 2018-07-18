Lay’s reveals new potato chips that taste like deep dish pizza

File this under things we never asked for: As part of its "Tastes of America" campaign, Lay's will roll out eight new flavors that correspond with different regions of the country. As Chicagoans and Midwesterners, there are two varieties you need to know about—Deep Dish Pizza, which is inspired by the "Heartland & Mid-America," and Fried Pickles with Ranch, which is meant to embody the Midwest.

The Deep Dish flavor is inspired by local pizza purveyor Giordano's, so we're expecting a touch of sweetness, notes of melty mozzarella and, most importantly, lots of saucy goodness. Of course, if they were going for authenticity, Lay's would have seasoned the crispy snack with bits of Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and onions—but somehow we doubt there's that much science behind the creation.

The Fried Pickle appears to be tied to Midwestern state and county fairs and the Midwest's general affinity for slathering everything in batter and dunking it into a deep fryer. Take a look at the full list of new flavors, which are scheduled to land in a grocery store near you later this month.

Cajun Spice: Central Gulf

Chile Con Queso: Southwest

Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice: Mid-Atlantic

Deep Dish Pizza: Heartland & Mid-America

Fried Pickles with Ranch: Midwest

New England Lobster Roll: Northeast

Pimento Cheese: Southeast

Thai Sweet Chili: Pacific Northwest

