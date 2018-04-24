Logan Square craft beer bar Quenchers is closing

One of Chicago's best craft beer bars is not long for this world. Block Club Chicago was the first to report that Quenchers Saloon will permanently close its doors in June, making way for a medical office that will take up residence in the building. The property that houses the Logan Square bar has been on the market since last November, though word only started getting around when a "for sale" sign went up on the building in February.

In an interview with Chicago Magazine earlier this year, Quenchers owner Earle Johnson said that he was retiring and would "prefer to sell the business to someone willing to continue running it as is." Those plans seem to have changed—Block Club Chicago reported that the new owners will gut the interior, turn its beer garden into a four-car parking lot and convert the building's apartments into offices.

Logan Square has lost plenty of beloved neighborhood bars over the past few years—including fixtures like the Two Way, Bonny's and Township—but the departure of Quenchers (which has been in business since 1979) will leave a noticeable void. Bands that booked gigs in the bar's adjacent music room will need to find new places to play and fans of Quenchers deep local beer list (and it's selection of international brews) will have to go elsewhere for an evening of adventurous drinking.

According to Eater Chicago, Quenchers has installed a clock above the bar that is counting down to the bar's closure on June 16. If you haven't stopped by for some tater tot pizza, a beer and free popcorn lately, there's no better time to grab a stool at the bar and pay your respects.

