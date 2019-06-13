Navy Pier’s gigantic new rooftop deck is open for business

Well, that was fast. A little more than month after Navy Pier announced that Offshore—a 36,000-square-foot rooftop deck—would open this summer, the expansive venue is already welcoming guests. Set atop Navy Pier's Festival Hall, the centerpiece of Offshore is the glass-enclosed bar and dining area that will be open year-round, housing a kitchen, several seating options and an area devoted to entertainment and gaming. The space also features several outdoor terraces stocked with seven fire pits and a stage for live performances, allowing guests to sip drinks and admire the views when the weather is cooperating.

While you're gazing at the waters of Lake Michigan (and the endless stream of tour boats passing by), you'll be able to enjoy a selection of cocktails, wine, champagne and regional craft beers assembled by beverage director Clay Livingston. Naturally, there are some photo-friendly drinks available for guests to document and consume, including a cocktail made with tropical lychee fruit and a creation that's served in a bag (the adult version of the Capri Sun juice bags you slurped in your youth). The food menu, which is steered by executive chef Michael Shrader, includes sharable dishes like oysters, crispy Brussels sprouts, smoked pork spare ribs and dark chocolate fondue for dessert.

Thanks to its prominent location on top of Navy Pier, Offshore will also boast some of the best views of the attraction's weekly fireworks displays, which take place during the summer on Wednesdays at 9:30pm and Saturdays at 10:30pm. Arrive extra early if you plan on watching the aerial spectacle from Offshore—it's going to be an extremely popular spot.

Offshore is open Monday thorough Thursday from 4pm to midnight; Friday from 4pm to 2am; Saturday from 11am to 2am; and Sunday from 11am to midnight. While the rest of Navy Pier is family-friendly, Offshore is essentially a gigantic bar, so all guests must be at least 21 years old to enter.

