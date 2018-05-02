Parson’s Chicken & Fish reveals its expanded, renovated patio

Summer in Chicago is synonymous with afternoons spent sipping frozen Negronis on the patio at Parson's Chicken & Fish. And this year, the Logan Square mainstay has a special surprise for summertime revelers: a newly renovated and expanded dining area. The new dining room will open onto the patio, offering a semi-al fresco option for overflow crowds. Out back, expect more seating in the form of additional bar stools and new bleachers.

Parson's will also debut a new kitchen, which could translate to faster food (and, knock on wood, lesser wait times). On the food front, expect refreshed menu items like the fried veggie basket, buffalo chicken wings and mac and cheese. We hear there might even be new slushy options this summer, too. The renovated space will be unveiled tomorrow, Thursday, May 3. In the meantime, here's a sneak peek at the chicken shack's refreshed digs.

Photograph: Clayton Hauck

Photograph: Clayton Hauck

Photograph: Clayton Hauck

Photograph: Clayton Hauck

