Pearl Jam is returning to Wrigley Field this summer

Billy Joel and the Foo Fighters aren’t the only acts making return visits to Wrigley Field this summer. Chicago Cubs superfan Eddie Vedder is bringing Pearl Jam back to the Friendly Confines for performances on August 18 and 20. The last time the band played the North Side ballpark was in the midst of the Cubs’ historic 2016 season, which ended with the team’s first World Series win in 108 years. The shows were immortalized in a concert documentary called Let’s Play Two, which captures highlights from Pearl Jam’s expansive sets in the park.

The concerts are part of a tour that Pearl Jam is embarking on this summer, which will bring the group to baseball stadiums in Boston, Missoula and its hometown of Seattle. Tickets for the Wrigley Field show will be available via Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale, which occurs on February 16 at 10am (fans must register via Ticketmaster before February 6 at 4pm). Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 21 at 10am.

We don’t want to jinx anything, but perhaps Pearl Jam can act as a good luck charm for the Cubs this season. At the very least, we’re pretty sure Vedder will bust out his sappy Cubs ballad, “All the Way.”

