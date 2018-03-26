Photos from the Chicago March for Our Lives rally in Union Park

Over the weekend, millions of Americans gathered in cities across the country during a series of rallies and demonstrations protesting gun violence and calling for increased gun control. March for Our Lives was organized by survivors of the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and included events in Washington D.C., New York City and Los Angeles.

The Chicago rally took place on Saturday morning in Union Park, drawing more than 80,000 participants according to estimates provided by the event's organizers. Several local students delivered speeches to the crowd assembled in the park, talking about their experiences with gun violence and urging those in attendance to use their voices and votes to affect change. After the rally, much of the crowd marched down Washington Boulevard while displaying handmade signs, including photos of victims of gun violence.

Take a look at some photos from the Chicago March for Our Lives rally.

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

