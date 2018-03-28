Scope out the 11 new food options at Wrigley Field

Fortunately for everyone involved, stadium food has undergone some major upgrades over the last decade, and Wrigley Field is leading the pack with bites that go beyond Cracker Jacks and soggy nachos. This year, fans can enjoy 11 new dishes that will be available throughout the stadium. The Cubs teamed up with Levy, a Chicago-based restaurant company that specializes in entertainment and sports venues, to curate the new lineup, which includes chicken tinga tacos, a loaded footlong hot dog and a vegetarian-friendly roasted cauliflower sandwich. One of the more decadent plates is the Chick-Ago sandwich—pickle-brined and breaded chicken thighs topped with tempura sport peppers, tomatoes and dill aioli, all sandwiched inside an onion roll and sprinkled with celery salt. Get your favorite Cubs T-shirt out of storage and feast your eyes on the new food options at Wrigley:
- Smoked bone-in short rib
- Chick-Ago sandwich
- Polk Street breaded pork shoulder
- Cheesy beef sandwich
- Chicken tinga tacos
- Beef barbacoa tacos
- Aged cheddar burger
- Loaded footlong hot dog
- Loaded fries
- Roasted cauliflower sandwich
- Aloha chicken sandwich
