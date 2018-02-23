Seeing a show at Schubas will never be the same thanks to this seriously stunning new restaurant

Lakeview concertgoers are in for a real treat when Schubas’ beautiful new restaurant opens on Monday, February 26 at 4:30pm. Tied House, located at 3157 North Southport Avenue, took over the space where Harmony Grill previously stood and connects to the concert venue. The team at Chicago-based architectural firm Gensler demolished the adjoining property before rebuilding it from the ground up. The cool new interior is an early favorite for best restaurant design of 2018 and includes funky touches like tufted leather benches, jewel-tone paints, rod light fixtures, suspended shelving and colorful tile.

Though the full food lineup hasn’t been revealed just yet, chef Debbie Gold (a Top Chef Masters alum) will helm the kitchen. Early menu highlights include duck egg raviolo; short rib with black garlic and blue foot mushrooms; and chocolate mousse with brown butter, cocoa nib and milk. In the meantime, check out these awe-inspiring photos of the interior of Tied House and treat yourself to concert tickets at Schubas in the near future.

John Stoffer

John Stoffer

John Stoffer

John Stoffer

John Stoffer

John Stoffer

John Stoffer

