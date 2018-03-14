Snag a free McDonald’s Shamrock Shake in Daley Plaza this afternoon

As St. Patrick's Day approaches, Chicagoans embrace everything that's green, including the dyeing of the Chicago River and emerald-colored Garrett Popcorn. The obsession with the seasonal hue even extends to the sugary beverages we drink, most notably McDonald's mint-green milkshake, the Shamrock Shake.

RECOMMENDED: Your guide to St. Patrick's Day in Chicago

If you've been craving the seasonal fast food beverage, you'll be able to get a Shamrock Shake in Daley Plaza this afternoon beginning at 5pm as part of a promotional event that McDonald's has dubbed "Shambow: The Shamrock Shake Rainbow." The chain hasn't released many details about the event aside from a Facebook post, which promises "a little something to help chase all those winter blahs away." While walking through Daley Plaza this morning, we noticed a cloud-shaped kiosk where shakes will likely be served and a narrow pool of water that might be used to create an artificial rainbow (we were unable to locate a pot o' gold).

Obviously, you'll need to show up early if you want to snag a gratis Shamrock Shake before supplies are depleted, but it sounds like you'll have something interesting to look at while you queue up for the seasonal treat.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.