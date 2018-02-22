Snag free Garrett popcorn and enter to win Cubs tickets in Daley Plaza today

Garrett Popcorn and the Chicago Cubs are two of the city’s most beloved local institutions, uniting residents and tourists who love giant tins of popcorn and world-class baseball. This spring, Garrett will begin selling its iconic Garrett Mix popcorn at Wrigley Field, which means you’ll be seeing plenty of orange-cheese stained fingers if you show up to cheer on the North Side team this season. Frankly, we’re surprised it’s taken this long to get one of the city’s most iconic snacks into the Friendly Confines, but better late than never.

To celebrate the partnership, Garrett and the Cubs are throwing an event in Daley Plaza today (Thursday, February 22) between noon and 1pm, where representatives will be handing out complimentary Garrett Mix and giving fans a chance to win tickets to a 2018 Cubs game.

If you’re willing to wait in the line that inevitably forms whenever Garrett decides to hand out free popcorn, you’ll walk away with a delicious snack and the chance to tell your boss “I’m going to take the afternoon off, I’ve got Cubs tickets” sometime this summer.

