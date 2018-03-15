Spoon, Russ and Grizzly Bear top the Mamby on the Beach lineup

Chicago’s only waterfront music festival will be hitting the sand at Oakwood Beach again this summer, and now we know who you’ll be able to see at Mamby on the Beach when you’re not busy admiring the skyline views or playing volleyball.

This morning, organizers announced the complete lineup of acts that will perform at the Bronzeville fest, which takes place on June 23 and 24. Chicago rapper Common, indie-rockers Spoon and chamber-pop act Grizzly Bear will headline Saturday at Mamby, while rising hip-hop artist Russ and pop-rock outfit Cold War Kids close out the evening on Sunday. The rest of the bill is equally strong, featuring acts like English house duo Gorgon City, synth-pop band St. Lucia and eclectic indie duo Tune-Yards.

Local performers will also have a strong presence at Mamby on the Beach this year, including sets from rapper-turned-astronaut Towkio, soulful singer-songwriter Jamila Woods, sexually explicit MC Cupcakke, West Side wordsmith Joseph Chilliams and young electronic producer Whethan.

As usual, the two-day fest will also feature a DJ tent that will host sets from acts like Duke Dumont, Richie Hawton, Jai Wolf and Dixon. Local selectors Gene Farris, DJ Hyperactive and Hiroko Yamamura will also get behind the decks throughout the weekend.

Tickets to Mamby on the Beach are on sale now via the festival’s website, with two-day general admission passes starting at $99 and two-day VIP tickets starting at $149. The festival has also organized the Mamby Plunge on Saturday, March 24—a freezing dip into Lake Michigan that tasks participants with raising at least $125 for community organizations in Bronzeville in return for a two-day VIP pass of the festival this summer.

Check out the complete Mamby on the Beach lineup and the festival’s official announcement video below.

