Sportsman’s Club will host backyard bashes with Roister, Fat Rice and Spiaggia

One of Chicago's most delicious seasonal traditions is back: Today, Humboldt Park darling Sportsman's Club announced its star-studded Summer BBQ series. Highlights include appearances from fan-favorite Chicago restaurants like Smyth & the Loyalist, Roister, Quiote, Big Star and Dove's Luncheonette. Hot off his Top Chef win, Joe Flamm (Spiaggia) will kick off the festivities with a stint behind the grill on May 27. The lineup is rounded out by out-of-towners Bacchanal from New Orleans and Dino's from Nashville.
Also new this year is Bombollapalooza, which will temporarily resurrect the defunct Bom Bolla, a short-lived Wicker Park cava bar that shuttered in 2016. The one-night event will take over the space on August 5, though there's no word yet on whether or not organizers will bring back the bar's signature fried squid bocadillos.
The Summer BBQ series occupies Sportsman's backyard every Sunday from late May through mid-September, allowing Chicago chefs the opportunity to get out of the kitchen and in front of a grill for the day. Just like years past, admission is $20, which includes a plate of food and beer. Take a look at the full lineup below—and don't forget your sunscreen!
May 27: Chef Joe Flamm (Spiaggia)
June 3: Big Star + Dove's Luncheonette
June 10: Quiote
June 17: Father's Day with Dan Snowden (Bad Hunter) + Aaron Lirette (St. Jane Hotel)
June 24: Bacchanal (New Orleans)
July 1: Kimski
July 8: Cruz Blanca + Leña Brava
July 15: Roister
July 22: Dino's (Nashville) vs. Smyth & The Loyalist
July 29: The Bristol
August 5: Bombollapalooza
August 12: Nico Osteria
August 19: Dos Urban Cantina
August 26: Hogs for Hope
September 2: Cafe Marie-Jeanne
September 9: Fat Rice
September 16: Rootstock
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ