Stanley’s Kitchen and Tap will close this weekend after 25 years of late nights in Lincoln Park

In a Facebook post yesterday Stanley’s Kitchen and Tap in Lincoln Park announced its final days of service, with a closing date of Sunday, April 1. Located at 1970 North Lincoln Avenue, the neighborhood stalwart served Chicago diners and drinkers for 25 years, dishing out burgers, crispy catfish and gravy-smothered tots.

According to the post, ownership cited a landlord dispute for the bar’s demise, explaining that “terms with the landlord cannot be reached.” Eater Chicago reported that the Stanley’s team emailed family and friends with more details, including a comment that they were paying more than double the rent of surrounding restaurants.

All hope isn’t lost: The post goes on to say that ownership is already looking for alternate sites in Chicago. Until then, Stanley’s fans will want to head to Lincoln Park this weekend for one last pour of whiskey and a plate of fried chicken.