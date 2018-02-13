Steppenwolf’s spring LookOut lineup announced

As part of its LookOut performance program in the 1700 Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre Company will host a remount of Haven Theatre’s We’re Gonna Die—a production that made my list of the top 10 shows of 2017.

The monologue-cum-rock-concert about our relationship to mortality was originally staged by Haven artistic director Josh Sobel at the Den Theatre last May. It’s a 2011 work by Young Jean Lee, the New York experimentalist who will make her Broadway debut this summer with Straight White Men—directed by Steppenwolf artistic director Anna Shapiro. We’re Gonna Die plays the 1700 from March 26 to April 16.

Other highlights of the new LookOut block include runs by two teen ensembles: Now That We’re Men, an interview-based play by NYC artist Katie Cappiello about the state of masculinity among today’s teens, will come to Steppenwolf April 10–12, coinciding with the Chicago Public Library’s Teen Lit Fest. And homegrown youth group The Yard will visit 1700 to perform columbinus, the documentary play about Columbine and the culture of school shootings by Stephen Karam and the late PJ Paparelli; it runs May 3–26.

Additional LookOut events announced today include return visits by SHADE: An ACTUALLY Diverse Comedy Show (March 23), live talk show Good Evening with Pat Whalen (April 6), musical variety show Erik and Jessie and Everyone You Know (May 7) and B.A.P.S. Comedy (May 20). Visit steppenwolf.org/lookout for the complete lineup through May; tickets go on sale Friday, February 16.

