The Aon Center’s proposed Sky Summit attraction looks terrifying

Plans for an observation deck atop the Aon Center are moving forward, and if you thought the proposed glass elevator that will ferry visitors to the 83rd floor sounded terrifying, wait until you see the latest renderings for a new elevated attraction. The Aon Center's answer to the Willis Tower's Ledge and 875 North Michigan Avenue's Tilt attraction is called Sky Summit—a glass pod that lifts riders up and over the edge of the building.

Sky Summit will be situated on the south edge of the Aon Center, giving up to 22 passengers views of Millennium Park—and of Randolph Street 1,136 feet directly below them. According to the Chicago Tribune, the attraction will place riders over the edge of the skyscraper for 30 to 40 seconds, and the experience will require participants to pay an additional fee on top of admission to the observation deck.

If plans are approved, the Aon Center Observatory would take over the building's 82nd and 83rd floors, with the world's tallest and fastest glass-enclosed external elevator taking visitors to the observation deck and restaurant. The proposal also includes the addition of a "family-friendly entertainment venue" to the base of the skyscraper, providing a place for guests to hang out while they await their ride to the top.

According to the developer, construction of the observatory will take two years to complete after it's approved, which gives you plenty of time to work up the courage to board the Sky Summit. In the meantime, try not to lose your lunch looking at these renderings of the attraction (and the rest of the Aon Center Observatory).

Illustration: Courtesy The Hettema Group

Illustration: Courtesy The Hettema Group

Illustration: Courtesy The Hettema Group

