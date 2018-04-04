The MCA is setting up a retro pop-up exhibition in Wicker Park this weekend

There are plenty of reasons to plan a visit to the Museum of Contemporary Art, but if you can't make the trip anytime soon, you can get a preview of one of the institution's latest exhibits at a pop-up experience in Wicker Park this weekend.

As part of a new promotional campaign, the MCA is setting up a free pop-up exhibition called “1979: The Year That Changed Everything” at 1330 N Milwaukee Avenue on Saturday, April 7 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, April 8 from noon to 5pm. The experience draws inspiration from the MCA exhibition “Howardena Pindell: What Remains to be Seen,” which presents a retrospective of the artist's work, including pieces that she made after being involved in a life-changing car accident in 1979.

“1979: The Year That Changed Everything” explores the final days of the ’70s, allowing visitors to experience the art, music and fashion of the era. Guests can flip through comics and magazines from the ’70s, hear the sounds of the era at a Walkman listening station and play retro arcade games such as Space Invaders. The pop-up will also be distributing complimentary T-shirts emblazoned with quotes from Howardena Pindell.

Visitors to the pop-up will receive a special offer to visit the Howardena Pindell exhibition at the MCA for the cost of the museum's admission price circa 1979. If you want to save a few bucks on a trip to one of the best museums in Chicago (and snag some free swag), you might want to stop by this weekend.

Photograph: Courtesy Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.